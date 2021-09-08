Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 190 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

