Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

