Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 781 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

