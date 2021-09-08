Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.