NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NLCP stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.00.

