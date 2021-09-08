POA Price Reaches $0.0359 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $592,249.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,405,243 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.