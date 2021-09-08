POA (POA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $592,249.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $592,249.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,405,243 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.