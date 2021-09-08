Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $63.50

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
