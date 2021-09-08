Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $46.87

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $436.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $9,274,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $4,608,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

