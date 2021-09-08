EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

