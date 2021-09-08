Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s stock opened at $381.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

