Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $154,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 882.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 863.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 591.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.