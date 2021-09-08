Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $461.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

