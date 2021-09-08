Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $885,343. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

