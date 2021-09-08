ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 226,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

