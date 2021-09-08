Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $165,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.