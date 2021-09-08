6,101 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.