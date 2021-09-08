Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

