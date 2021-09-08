Argent Trust Co Sells 6,388 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.