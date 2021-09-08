Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $593.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

