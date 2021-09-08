Argent Trust Co Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day moving average of $224.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $250.78.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.