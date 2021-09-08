China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $2.47

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.4742 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

