Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.