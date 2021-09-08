The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

