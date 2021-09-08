Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

