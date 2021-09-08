Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,373 shares of company stock worth $168,172,692. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $265.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.26 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.