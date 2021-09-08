Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

