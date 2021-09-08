Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $117.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

