Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

WPM opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

