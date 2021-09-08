CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

CAI International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAI International to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NYSE CAI opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. CAI International has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAI International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.43% of CAI International worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

