bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BEBE stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Get bebe stores alerts:

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.