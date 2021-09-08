bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BEBE stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.
About bebe stores
