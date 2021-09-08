Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

