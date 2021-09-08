ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $15,829.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

