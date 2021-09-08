Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Big Lots has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Big Lots has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Big Lots to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.