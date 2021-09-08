Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $189.00 Average PT from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

