CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,876,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,387,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,480,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,299,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,619,000 after buying an additional 417,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 266,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,159,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 144,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.