U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USPH opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

