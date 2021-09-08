$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Shares of PEN opened at $270.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.30, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.52.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $7,920,428. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

