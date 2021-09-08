Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $293.35 million and approximately $43.41 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00005642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,797,570 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

