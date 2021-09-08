HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. HEICO has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $148.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

