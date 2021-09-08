Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

