Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

COOP opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

