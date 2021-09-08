10,940 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.