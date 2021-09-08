Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $28.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $30.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.07 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $496.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.06. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.