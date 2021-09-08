Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 18,568 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.98.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

