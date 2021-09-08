Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,674 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62.

