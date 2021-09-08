Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.28% of Energizer worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 119.9% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $9,518,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 297.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

