Commerce Bank Sells 9,188 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

