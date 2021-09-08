salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

