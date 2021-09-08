Commerce Bank Acquires 25,918 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

